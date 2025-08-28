Businessman arrested for cheating Arunachal contractors

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh police arrested a Guwahati-based businessman on the charge of cheating contractors of over Rs. 52 lakh in connection with the construction of BSNL’s mobile phone towers in the state, an officer said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old accused who had been absconding for nearly a year was picked up from Guwahati in a joint operation with Assam police.

West Siang superintendent of police Kardak Riba said the businessman had secured sub-contracts through a company for building BSNL towers in Aalo and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Local contractors made a police complaint stating that despite completion of the civil works for seven towers, the businessman failed to release their dues after receiving full payment from the principal company.

The SP, who supervised the operation, said the accused switched off his mobile phone and evaded contact with the complainants and law enforcement agencies.

“This arrest on 25 August is a significant success for police and exposes a wider network of fraudulent dealings in government contracts,” he said.

The SP said the investigation has revealed a pattern of fraud involving his company and its associates, with similar complaints emerging from Papum Pare, Daporijo (Upper Subansiri) and other districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The case has been registered under various sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy, and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket, he added. (PTI)