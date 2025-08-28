RGU kicks off National Sports Day celebration

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) joined the rest of the country in celebrating National Sports Day, 2025, commemorating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, under the national theme ‘Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidaan Mein.’

The three-day celebration started with a lively aerobics and zumba fitness session at the university’s main playground. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff, research scholars participated in it, spreading the message of fitness, wellness, and unity through sports, according to a RGU release.

A friendly volleyball match was also organized between the teaching faculty and the RGU students’ team.

The event was attended by faculty members of the Physical Education and Sports Sciences department, including Dean of Faculty of Physical Education prof. Sambhu Prasad, associate professor Anil Mili, Physical Education department head Tadang Minu, assistant professors K. Rojeet Singh and Hemantajit Gogoi.