ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: The newly appointed chairman and vice chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited (APMDTCL) have affirmed their commitment to restore the lost glory of the corporation.

Addressing a meeting of the board of directors of the APMDTCL, the corporation’s Chairman Tapuk Taku and Vice Chairman Labi Dususow emphasized a shared vision to generate employment opportunities for local communities by sustainably mobilizing the state’s abundant mineral resources.

During the meeting the board of directors discussed the revival and strengthening of the APMDTCL, with a view to unlocking its full potential in the mineral sector.

Key issues faced by the corporation since its prolonged defunct stages were also thoroughly discussed.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to adopt progressive strategies and implement necessary policy reforms to steer the corporation towards long-term sustainability, economic contribution, and enhanced socio-environmental responsibility.