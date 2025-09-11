Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 10 Sep: The College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district conducted a week-long vocational training on ‘Entrepreneurship Development through Piggery Farming,’ which concluded on Wednesday.

The week-long training programme collaborated by East Siang KVK was a certificate course on scientific pig rearing and management of nutrition and pig disease.

The training modules included breeding, vaccination, sanitation and nutritional management of piglets and pigs in a farmhouse.

As a part of the training, the organizers took the trainees for field visit to a model pig farm at Saat-mile area at Pasighat town’s outskirts.

The trainers imparted the training on selection of quality feed, quality crossbreed varieties, de-worming and monitoring of growth of piglets etc.

On the sixth day of the programme, representative of Mumbai based Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Dr. Ainul Haque spoke on nutritional management of the mother pigs with care of the piglets.

He also suggested time-bound vaccination of pigs to protect their livestock from FMD and classical swine fever.

A total of 25 commercial pig rearers of the district participated in the week-long training.