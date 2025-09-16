Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein unveiled the Agriculture and Horticulture Policies 2025-2035 with the aim of driving agricultural transformation and ensuring farmers’ prosperity in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 2025-2035 policies will focus on sustainable farming practices, strengthening market linkages, introducing modern technologies, and ensuring better returns for farmers.

Over the past nine years, more than 20,900 hectares of farmland have been added, and the state currently produces 5.2 lakh metric tonnes (mt) of foodgrain and 15,000 mt of pulses annually, according to official data.

Arunachal has emerged as India’s leading organic kiwi producer. It is also a key contributor to orange and cardamom cultivation, and is well on its way to becoming a major producer of palm oil, with mills established in Roing and Ruksin.

The state has traditionally been an agrarian economy, but largely unorganised, with little or no government support for traditional farming. While there is now a strong push for cash crops, which is necessary for economic growth, equal focus must be given to traditional farming, as it is increasingly being recognised as scientific and more favourable for the ecology.