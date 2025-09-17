DOIMUKH, 16 Sep: The Doimukh police on Monday arrested Tarh Talam, the warden of the Government Middle School in Mani here in Papum Pare district, in connection with the suicide of a Class 7 student in the school on Sunday.

Police sources informed that earlier an unnatural death case had been registered, but later, as the investigation progressed, a regular case U/S 107 of the BNS was registered.

The police did not divulge further information.

The postmortem examination of the body was conducted on Monday and the result is awaited.

The FIR lodged by the brother of the deceased (late Techi Gunia) said he suspects foul play in the case.