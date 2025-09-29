Nepal’s Nepo Lesson

By Poonam I Kaushish

Circa January 2011: Jasmine Revolution. No, it has nothing to do with flower power, but people’s power uprising in tiny Tunisia. Wherein, the sheer force of 10 million inhabitants overthrew a corrupt autocrat and his greedy wife. The citizens uprising reverberated next in Egypt where President Mubarak was forced to step down. Ringing the curtain down on 30 long years of despotic rule. And the rest is history.

Circa September 2025: “No More Nepo Babies…We Demand Fair Opportunities!” Nepal’s Gen Z’s anti-Establishment volatile public anger against decades of nepotism, luxurious lifestyle and corruption last week which dethroned the Prime Minister, key leaders and destroyed public buildings. Nepal Mubarak ho!

As a shocked world watched in awe at history being re-written, none of our motor-mouth politicians ever ready to pontificate on anything and everything uttered a word. Why? Perhaps they were rattled by the outpouring of popular resentment against crooked rulers. Or afraid that Gen Z’s rebellion next door could resonate in Mera Bharat Mahan with its sickening nepotism, corruption, widening disparity, distorted secular and caste credentials, criminal-politicos et al some time.

Undoubtedly, Nepal holds out important lessons which if our leaders disregard would be at their own peril. As high unemployment and all-encompassing corruption not only create an explosive combination but lead to justifiable outrage against inequities and persons responsible for causing grief and strife to people. A lethal potent mix of nepotism, economic gripes and demands for political freedoms.

Arguably, in the face of Gen Z and angry masses no hold on power is guaranteed and sacrosanct. The millions thronging Kathmandu’s streets demonstrated there are limits of State power. And that it’s not Government machinery or armed forces that allow society to function. But teeming masses, which outnumber ruling classes’.

Alas, nepotism in Indian politics is increasing. According to Association for Democratic Reforms report 31% MPs and 20% MLAs are from dynastic backgrounds dominated by microcosmic monarchies comprising individuals rather than strong political institutions, underscoring their tight control on national politics. Worse, political legatees are getting younger, hungrier and meaner. Sprinkled liberally with loads of balidaan and desh bhakti. Hoping 1.4 billion vassals will be mesmerized by dynastic Gods to shower blessing.

Same holds true in bureaucracy and business with rising wealth inequalities. Think: India’s richest 10% own 77.4% of national wealth while bottom 60% own less than 5%. With continued hold of caste networks, particularly upper-caste dominance in lucrative jobs, nepotism is the norm in Indian society. In politics, bureaucracy and business people in power promote their kin and their lavish existence through direct and indirect ways. “Getting in the door is pretty much the entire game,” confessed a leader.

What’s material is not whether candidates are deserving but they are “made deserving”, by virtue of their hereditary factor. Justified as, “Is it not normal for offspring of mice to dig burrows? Children of political parents will know politics best.” Perhaps the best way to explain a rat race!

We need to remind netas who claim to don the democratic mantle and swear by it, what democracy is all about. Whereby, holding free-and-fair periodic elections alone doesn’t conotate true democracy. US a prime example. The 2008 recession tore to smithereens it’s much-touted claim of being a true-blue democracy, a land of unbounded opportunities. It exposed increasing inequality and lop-sided wealth distribution. Whereby upper 1% controlled 25% of its national income and wealth.

India requires a commitment to transparency, tolerance and inclusiveness — political and economical.. A sense of fair play needs a voice, which can be achieved only through public dialogue and honest discourse. Not symbolic gestures and inane diatribe which totals zilch.

Everyone stresses rule of law, but what kind of rule of law? Laws can be used to ensure equality for all and equal opportunity and tolerance. Or it can be used to maintain inequalities and power of elites, rule by law which our polity are past master at.

There is no gainsaying, VIP are three grimy letters that underline all that’s wrong with our powers-that-be. In a milieu flooded with loutish and loathsome VIP culture where a simple query is construed as an impertinent affront and challenge to the very-important person. Unlike the aam aadmi they profess to serve, they refuse to conform to rules instead hustle might is right.

No IDs’, frisking and long queues. Living maharaja-style in 5-acre bunglows while the hoi-polloi live in tin-boxes. God forbid, if anyone questions their misdemeanor be prepared for open fury. “Tujhe maloom hai mera baap kau hai?” an oft heard war-cry of netas-nepos caught on the wrong side of law.

Consequently, in a milieu wherein our Parliamentary system has now been hijacked by political criminalisation where mafia dons get away like escape artists, citizens are naturally cynical. No one wants to vote for a criminal. And yet for years mafia dons-businessmen enter politics abetted by Parties, with the janata hopelessly looking on.

As Nepal shows continued prevalence of power skewing towards a few political-wealthy groups have lasting consequences. One, it’s not enough for Governments to talk of 7% GDP growth, fifth largest economy, development etc. Think, Tunisia GDP grew at 5% annually and Mubarak’s Egypt metamorphosed from a traditional society to a modern country. Yet, people of both nations like Nepal now were up to their guiles with unending sleaze, nepotism and rising disparities.

Nor is it enough to provide or promise good education. Globally, countries are struggling to create enough jobs for new entrants into the labour force. What matters more than meting out economic justice is a sense of equity and fair play. As events in these countries show not only did those with right political connections get employment but also its ruling class amassed thousands of crores.

Clearly, no longer will technical or legalistic response suffice. The answer must lie in good, clean democratic political practice, watchdog media and a vigilant public opinion that insists on raising the bar for all Parties. Importantly, if we do not urgently put correctives in place, today’s criminal king-makers may be tomorrow’s kings! Mayawati, Mulayam, Laloo etc including a dus numberi!

Parties need to realize that “nepotism” is a sword that cuts both ways. The nepo factor is proving to be more of a liability than an asset. Plainly, as peoples’ awareness of their rights increases, it would be politically prudent to hoot for democracy over nepotism.

Our leaders need to understand best political systems are based on holding the finest tenets of honesty, integrity and fair-play. In the long run, nepotism will sound death-knell of Indian polity with a budding Gen Z and eager Gen Y. Time now to uphold true democracy.

As US President Jefferson’s said: “Acquiring confidence of people the first measure is to satisfy them of a leader’s disinterestedness that he is directing their affairs with a single eye to their good, and not to build up fortunes for himself and family.”

It’s a wake-up call. They better take heed and act with purpose and thoughtfulness . Forebodings are in the air. Like Tunisia, Egypt and Nepal have shown when the ‘more equals’ play havoc with people and get away with it, is time to show them “Peoples’ Power.” When the voice of the long-suppressed will find utterance. The time when India will turn a new page! — INFA