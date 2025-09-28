ZIRO, 27 Sep: The 12th edition of the four-day Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) got underway here in Lower Subansiri district on 25 September, celebrating music, community, and conscious living.

The festival continues to reimagine what a music festival can be – an intersection of global sounds, creativity, and responsible celebration. This year, the opening day of the festival was dedicated to the legendary Zubeen Garg – a fiercely independent artist whose music and spirit inspired generations across the Northeast and beyond.

Over the four days, the festival is expected to witness a turnover of over 12,000 attendees from across the world.

This year, neighbouring state Sikkim, which is celebrating its 50th Statehood Day, is partnering with the ZFM, showcasing the state’s handlooms, handicrafts and culture in this year’s edition of the festival.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed delight to be part of the festival, saying that the ZFM is an iconic festival of the Northeast.

“Sikkim’s presence at the festival as they celebrate their golden jubilee is more than symbolic – it embodies the true celebration of diversity, where different voices, traditions, and cultures come together to create something larger than the sum of its parts,” said Khandu.

The ZFM may be a destination festival to many, but at its core it has always placed new and emerging artists at the heart of its curation. Since 2012, Ziro has consistently introduced audiences to fresh sounds long before they reach the mainstream.

ZFM co-founder and creative producer Anup Kutty said, “ZFM has always been about discovery – of new sounds, ideas, cultures and ways of living. Each year, we see music creating powerful connections between artists, audiences, and the valley itself. That magic of discovery is what keeps us going, and what makes Ziro such a unique experience.”

Artists are chosen with a sharp ear for the Ziro valley setting – lush greenery, rolling hills, cloud play, late monsoon drizzles, and starry nights, stated a release from the management of the festival.

Unlike most festivals, Ziro doesn’t rely on headliners; every artist is given equal footing, often gaining recognition here before larger platforms take notice. This curation across borders and genres has made Ziro a tastemaker in the independent music circuit.

Over the years, the festival has remained a launchpad for emerging talent while celebrating India’s diverse independent music scene.

Co-founder and festival director Bobby Hano said, “Our commitment to sustainability has only grown stronger with time. Ziro shows that large cultural events can be unforgettable while caring for the land they inhabit. Responsible tourism and extraordinary experiences can go hand in hand.”

This September, in recognition of the efforts of the ZFM, it received the BSG Award for Excellence in Sustainability in the Responsible Consumption & Production at a ceremony in Delhi. Sustainability in Ziro is not an add-on; it is a guiding principle, ensuring that the festival leaves no trace while inspiring others to follow.

It is in this spirit that Signature packaged drinking water has been a proud, longstanding partner of the ZFM. The collaboration celebrates mindful living, slowing down, and building lasting connections, while also reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Through this association, Signature packaged drinking water continues to champion experiences that bring together music, community, and nature in their purest forms.

In 2014, audiences gathered under open skies for intimate solo sets by Prateek Kuhad and Taba Chake. It was a milestone in their rise.

Hip-hop sensations Divine and Hanumankind also found early recognition in Ziro, long before their global breakthrough; international UK jazz star Nubya Garcia played here before winning the Mercury Prize.

The story stretches back to 2012, when Shillong/Dimapur outfit Street Stories set the tone with their irreverent pop-punk spirit, joined that same year by Peter Cat Recording Co, now one of India’s most celebrated independent acts. More recently, Manipur’s Meewakching used the 2022 stage to push boundaries and experiment with new sounds.

Each edition amplifies voices that need to be heard – whether it’s a young hip-hop artist from India’s Northeast, a folk revivalist preserving forgotten traditions, or a boundary-pushing international act. The music that fills the valley year after year ensures that ZFM remains not just a festival but a movement keeping audiences ahead of the curve.

The ZFM has always been more than a celebration of music; it is a celebration of the land and the people who inhabit it. From the very beginning in 2012, sustainability has been woven into the festival’s DNA.

Each year, the team works to embed eco-conscious practices into every aspect of the event, navigating challenges while staying true to this vision. Bamboo and reclaimed wood shape the festival infrastructure, global and local crafts come together in installations, and single-use plastics are banned – small choices that add up to a big impact.

Keeping these values at the forefront of everything, the festival has successfully partnered with organisations with the same vision.

Meanwhile, Varun Koorichh, vice president and portfolio head, marketing, Diageo India, said, “The Ziro Festival of Music is not just an iconic cultural event but also a symbol of harmony between people, music, and nature. As presenting sponsor, Signature packaged drinking water is proud to strengthen this shared vision. This year, we are showcasing our efforts to support the regeneration of lost mangrove cover along the Odisha coast through a special installation at the ZFM – made with an environment-first approach using upcycled material. We are also showcasing the ‘Rooted Collection,’ a curated sustainable fashion line inspired by the mighty mangroves. For us, culture and conscious living go hand in hand, and this partnership is about inspiring a generation to live mindfully, sustainably, and in tune with nature.”

Beyond the music, Ziro is a space for creation, experimentation, and connection. Interactive installations, open workshops at Popi Sarmiñ Studio, and culinary experiences inspired by the valley invite audiences to engage with the festival in new ways. Since 2018, the sustainable design residencies have brought together artists, designers, and local communities to respond to the land, its materials, and its stories – sparking collaboration that reaches beyond art into ecology, heritage, and imagination.

This year, Swiss artist Karin Bucher is presenting ‘Being with Nature’, an interactive installation guided by an Apatani folktale of the mithun. Alongside collaborators Jennifer Mc Innis and Samuel Neff, Bucher will engage audiences through workshops and mentorship, continuing the festival’s tradition of connecting creativity with community and environment.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta arrived in Ziro to be part of the 12th edition of the ZFM on Saturday. The festival will culminate on Sunday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia are expected to attend the festival on Sunday.