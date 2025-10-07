The Tutsa Welfare Society, Jugli Mung, Muklom Welfare Society, and Muklom Youth Association have demanded fresh consultative meetings before proceeding with the proposed bifurcation of Changlang district and the creation of Rima district. The proposed district’s areas (Diyun, Bordumsa, Miao, and Kharsang) have a lower scheduled tribe (ST) population, which they fear could lead to political, economic, and social disadvantages for indigenous communities.

The CBOs raised objections to the resubmission of the bifurcation proposal on 15 September by the Changlang DC to the state government, stating that it lacked adequate community consultation. They urged the administration to pause further action on the bifurcation proposal until a balanced and inclusive decision is made that ensures the long-term interests of indigenous people.

The communities argue that the proposal was made without the consent of indigenous tribal communities who have historically and culturally inhabited the region, stating that the bifurcation must not compromise tribal unity, representation, and constitutional safeguards. The government needs to take everyone on board before finalizing the district, as Changlang district is socially and politically sensitive and is located in a border area prone to militancy. A wrong move could trigger social unrest in this resource-rich district.