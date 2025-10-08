Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, inaugurated the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine in Changlang district, hailed as the state’s first commercial coal mining project. The mining lease was officially handed over, and the tools and machinery of Coal Projects Private Limited (CPPL) were flagged off to the Namchik-Namphuk central coal block, marking the official commencement of mining operations. The mine holds reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes of coal Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the project has the potential to boost the state’s economy, create employment, and generate steady revenue for Arunachal Pradesh.

Originally allocated in 2003, the project faced long delays due to various challenges. It was revived in 2022 through an auction process, opening up the coal sector to private participation. While it is being touted as a path to economic opportunity, there is a need for a clear framework for environmental protection, as coal mining is known to be devastating to nature. The environmental impact could be immediate, affecting the region’s natural ecosystems. Does the government have a policy in place to respond?