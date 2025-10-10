LIKABALI, 9 Oct: Twelve schools from across Lower Siang district are participating in the first-ever Blue Cubs League Inter-school Football Championship, being organized by the District Football Association (DFA).

The championship began at the Poi Vidya Niketan school ground here on Thursday.

The championship, being conducted under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, aims to promote grassroots football among young players aged 10 to 11 years across the district.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap, DFA president Dochi Riram, DFA secretary Obit Bomjen, DANO Dr Senpe Taipodia, and DFA vice president Monya Dini.

In his address, the DC emphasized the importance of nurturing football talent from a young age, stating that the Blue Cubs initiative serves as a foundation for identifying and developing future football stars from the grassroots level. He encouraged all participating schools to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork.

Riram highlighted the DFA’s continued commitment to promoting football at the school level.

The opening day featured two matches: Poi Vidya Niketan, Likabali vs Immanuel English Academy, Nari; and DD Public School, Likabali vs JK International School.

The Blue Cubs League, aligned with the national grassroots football development programme ‘Football for Billions’, seeks to instil fitness, discipline, and passion for the sport among schoolchildren. The championship will continue till 14 October. (DIPRO)