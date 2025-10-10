DAMBUK, 9 Oct: In a bid to discourage tobacco use among youths, Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum launched the 60-day Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 3.0 at the CHC here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

The campaign, launched under the aegis of the health and family welfare ministry, aims to prevent youthsfrom initiating tobacco use, and to encourage those who have started to quit.

Apum appealed to the youths and citizens to refrain from consuming tobacco products, citing the devastating effects it can have on one’s life. He emphasized the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047. He urged all sections of the society to come together to build a healthy and developed nation.

District Programme Officer (NTCP) Dr Nangkong Yirang highlighted the alarming statistics of tobacco use in India and Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Global Adults Tobacco Survey Report, 28.6% of people aged 15 years and above in India use tobacco, while in Arunachal, 57.9% people aged 13 to 15 years currently use tobacco – the highest in the country.

This year, the campaign will focus on making villages tobacco-free, building on the success of the previous campaign that covered all educational institutions under the Tobacco-free Educational Institution campaign.

DMO Dr Worar Taku informed the gathering about various government health schemes, and encouraged people to avail of the benefits provided.

The launch event was attended by ADC TR Tapu, DDSE Amih Lego, MO Dr Abbo Borang, DMEIO Dilip Deb, panchayat leaders, and others.

In East Kameng, the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) launched the Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 3.0 at St Joseph School in Seppa on Thursday.

Launching the campaign, East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam urged students to abstain from tobacco use. He also emphasized the importance of generating awareness about tobacco’s harmful effects among parents and communities.

The DC led the participants in taking an anti-tobacco pledge, reinforcing the district’s commitment to a tobacco-free future.

District Programme Officer Dr Kopi Gyadi delivered apresentation on the Tobacco-free Youth Campaign 3.0, highlighting the need for youth awareness, the TOFEI guidelines, and the ill-effects of tobacco addiction, stated a release from the DTCC.