MUMBAI, 22 Oct: Tata Motors has witnessed close to 30% growth in passenger vehicles during the two days of Dhanteras and Diwali period.

In a recent press release, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. chief commercial officer Amit Kamat said, “This year, Dhanteras and Diwali deliveries are spread over two – three days in line with the auspicious mahurats. Overall demand has been robust, and the GST 2.0 reform has further provided positive momentum. We expect to deliver over 25,000 vehicles during this period.”