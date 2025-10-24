Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth, identified as Gomchu Yekar, was found dead in his rented room in Lekhi village at around 11 am on Thursday.

The father of the deceased claimed that multiple handwritten suicide notes were recovered from the scene, in which Yekar levelled serious allegations against two senior government officers – former Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom and Likwang Lowang, executive engineer in the Rural Works Department, who is currently posted in Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district.

“I have lodged an FIR against them (Potom andLowang) based on the suicide notes, wherein my son named them,” said Tagom Yekar, father of late Gomchu Yekar.

“As we got this FIR earlier, we registered an unnatural death case based on this. Later on, we received an FIR from the deceased’s father, alleging abetment of suicide. The matter is under investigation,” said a senior police officer while confirming the incident.

______________________________________

The Arunachal Times was informed that Executive Engineer Lowang, who was named in the suicide note, died a few hours after the case came to light. He was found dead in Khonsa from an apparent gunshot wound.

______________________________________

Police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the Nirjuli police station.

Inspector Talum Nekam, the officer-in-charge, confirmed the registration of the case and said that further details would be shared on Friday.

According to the FIR, Yekar was allegedly coerced into participating in illegal activities, humiliated repeatedly, and then abandoned. It states that he was first engaged on a temporary basis by then DC Potom to assist in patrolling Indira Gandhi Park, which had been declared an alcohol- and tobacco-free zone.

He was accompanied by security personnel and was tasked with monitoring compliance. Police records from earlier this year show that Yekar began misusing that position, conducting unauthorised raids, assaulting civilians, collecting illegal fines from people consuming alcohol or tobacco in the park, and extorting money from pubs, bars and liquor shops. To make the impersonation appear legitimate, he used a rented Toyota Innova with a ‘Magistrate on Duty’ nameplate, and carried forged seals.

Yekar’s family has demanded a thorough and independent investigation, including the involvement of central agencies, citing the powerful positions of the accused.

His father wrote that the manner in which those in authority used their power to humiliate and exploit his son drove him to despair and ultimately to suicide.

In the suicide the notes, which were shared with The Arunachal Times, Yekar accused both men of “sexually exploiting” and harassing him over an extended period, claiming that prolonged humiliation, coercion and threats had pushed him to take his own life.

“The reason of my death is Talo Potom (IAS). If he didn’t recruit me in the post, I won’t commit suicide. Because of him I did those things and there is no way left of living,” the suicide note read.

The notes further described alleged intimate relationships, claims of manipulation, financial assurances, and subsequent threats. One note mentionedthat he had contracted HIV, and accused one of the officials of abandoning him and blackmailing him.

Yekar also wrote that he was “promised one crore rupees in financial help, which was later denied,” and that he was threatened with “destruction of life” if he spoke about the abuse.

“If I die, it will be because of him. Please give me justice,” he wrote.

Responding to a query, Talo Potom said there was no truth in the allegation. “All false. Nothing is truth”, he said.

Executive Engineer Lowang’s mobile number, mentioned on a suicide note, was found switched off.

Yekar’s father has filed a detailed complaint at the Nirjuli police station, seeking criminal action against both officers for abetment of suicide, sexual exploitation, mental harassment, criminal intimidation, corruption, and endangerment of life.

The FIR cited the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017. It also demanded that the suicide notes be treated as dying declarations, preserved as primary evidence, and sent for forensic and handwriting verification.

Yekar, originally from Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, had earlier been arrested in connection with impersonating a magistrate and extorting nearly Rs 7 lakh. His death has sparked widespread shock, not only because of the explosive allegations contained in his final letters but also because of the potential involvement of senior officers.