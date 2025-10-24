Editor,

I would like to draw attention to the recent accepted and provisionally rejected list for the PGT exam which is scheduled to be held in November.

Some students from the same batch as mine got accepted and mine got rejected, citing the reason as “BEd (special education) not in conformity with the requisite qualification for PGT.”

If others from the same batch can appear for the exam, why were we few rejected? We have been toiling day and night for the exam and such a step from the commission is creating havoc in our minds.

I request the commission to reconsider its step and give us justice by accepting our forms and issuing us admit cards as soon as possible.

An aspirant