The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) has directed the state government to pay Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of two deceased employees.

The victims – Tenzin Lotey and Vikash Kumar – employees of the Tawang Electrical Division, died of electrocution on 17 October while on duty. The commission blamed gross negligence and violation of safety protocols by the authorities for the fatal incident.

The workers were using an aluminum ladder without shutdown clearance from the control room during maintenance work. The commission said that inquiry exposed systemic lapses, including the absence of electrical inspectors, and administrative indifference.

The APSHRC held the state government responsible for violating Article 21 – the right to life under the Indian Constitution – and directed that the compensation be paid within five months and credited to the dependents for their education and welfare.

Mere compensation is not enough. The officers responsible for implementing safety measures in the department need to be held accountable for the deaths of these workers. As the commission has directed, there is an urgent need for institutional reforms and stricter workplace safety enforcement to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The suggestions should be taken into account, and workplace safety must be ensured. The department must be more accountable to prevent the recurrence of such deaths. A workplace safety protocol must be in place at all times.