The fourth Khangri Glacier expedition, a mission aimed at studying the response of Himalayan glaciers to climate change, commenced in the Mago Chu basin in Tawang district. The expedition is being jointly organised by the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS) and the National Centre for Polar & Ocean Research (NCPOR). The initiative brings together a multidisciplinary team of scientists and engineers from CESHS, NCPOR, Nagaland University, and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology.

The primary aim of the expedition is to conduct systematic studies on glacier mass balance and movement, helping researchers understand how these glaciers are responding differently to changing climate conditions. The team will also examine the evolution of glacial lakes and assess potential risks of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), which pose serious threats to downstream communities and infrastructure. Scientists believe that insights gained from this expedition will play a crucial role in advancing the understanding of the complex linkages between climate, the cryosphere, and hydrology in the eastern Himalayas, contributing to more effective climate adaptation and water resource management strategies.

The study is important because, although Arunachal Pradesh is home to 161 glaciers covering nearly 223 square kilometres across four major basins – Manas, Subansiri, Kameng, and Dibang – very few studies have been undertaken to assess mass balance or glacial dynamics. With climate change disturbing the entire system, such research will be crucial not only for understanding glacial dynamics but also for helping communities prepare better, as their lives are closely interlinked with these glaciers. Climate change in the region has been drastic and has left communities struggling to cope with its aftermath.

The outcome of the study should be widely disseminated, and discussions should be initiated to identify mechanisms suitable for the region in terms of preparedness.