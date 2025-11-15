[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 14 Nov: More than a thousand people from all walks of life and of various ages participated in a peaceful candlelight march organised by the Apatani Welfare Society (AWS), Lower Dibang Valley, demanding justice for the late Tadu Haro, on Friday.

The death of the 12-year-old boy at the Sainik School in Niglok in East Siang district, allegedly due to ragging, has evoked shock and terror in the state as a whole.

The candlelight march was conducted from the old welcome gate to the Keraaa Jubilee Ground, where the crowd offered prayers for the young departed soul.

AWS LDV chairman Hibu Dolley spoke to the crowd about late Haro. He also addressed the student participants from various schools and created awareness about ragging and its harmful impact.

Roing WRD EE Kago Robu urged the principals of schools and parents to make their children aware of bullying and ragging. He urged the children to speak out and inform any confidante if they are ragged or bullied, or even if they witness someone else being bullied or ragged.

The general secretary of the AWS LDV and the president of the Adi Bane Kebang LDV also spoke.

In Rono Hills, the Apatani Students’ Union, in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU), staged a candlelight vigil on the RGU campus, demanding justice for late Tadu Haro.

RGUSU general secretary Pura Mamung said that “the fight should not be limited for a day, but should continue till justice is delivered.”

Former All East Kameng District Students’ Union speaker Ajay Matam, along with other representatives from the districts also expressed solidarity in seeking justice for late Haro.

Matam appealed for proper inquiry by the special investigation team, while Senior Medical Officer and late Haro’s relative Dr Duyu Meena Mudang said that “we should fight for the right justice at the right time without manipulation and fabrication.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr Nani Tamang Jose said that all eight students under the children in conflict with law category should be at the juvenile justice home instead of staying in the school premises.

“We should continue fighting for justice for late Haro till the end,” Jose said.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent, fair, and thorough inquiry into Tadu Haru’s death.

Twelve-year-old Haru was found dead in the school premises on 1 November. His body was found lying on an RCC plate near an overhead water supply tank.

On Thursday, an APSCPCR team, led by its Chairperson Ratan Anya, visited the school and conducted an inquiry into the death of the student.

The team members interacted with school authorities, staff members, students, and other stakeholders. They also inspected the incident site, the school and hostel premises. The commission also reviewed preliminary documents and sought clarifications on the circumstances leading to the tragic loss of the young student.

They also held a meeting with the stakeholders, including the CWC, the medical department, and the IO, during which the team was informed that the case has been handed over to an SIT.

“All findings will be compiled in a report and communicated to the competent authorities for appropriate action as mandated under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005,” the APSCPCR stated in a release.

The commission called upon all educational institutions to strictly adhere to child safety protocols, maintain a nurturing environment for students, and respond promptly to any situation that may compromise the safety and dignity of children.

It also directed the DDSEs of the state to strictly implement the anti-bullying/ragging guidelines issued by the Education Department.

The APSCPCR team included members Niri Chongrowju and Honluk Lukham, Member Secretary Yakar Dawe, legal adviser Bini Nyaruce, and supporting staff.