ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: A group of students of the screen acting department of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) here has written to the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry (IBM) and Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRF&TI), demanding adequate and improved infrastructure and administrative reform to boost the learning system at the institute, particularly in the screen acting department of the FTII.

In a letter written to IBM Secretary Sanjay Jaju and SRF&TI Vice-Chancellor Samiran Dutta on 11 November, the students demanded three separate functional spaces for a dance studio with mirrors and wooden flooring, a large multiuse studio for classes, and a black box theatre with flexible lighting and blackout capability.

“Convert the existing performing studio into a fully equipped black box theatre or provide an equally suitable alternative space and ensure that the Wi-Fi cabinet is relocated out of performance spaces and the CRTs are made soundproof,” the letter said.

Demanding a dedicated dance studio, the students said that a standalone dance studio be made ready apart from the performing studio, that can fit 20-40 students simultaneously, and equip it with professional lights, wooden flooring and mirrors.

They further demanded a makeup studio for 20 students with fixed mirrors, lights, seating arrangement and lockers; establishment of a property department with trained personnel; and a carpentry department with trained carpenters and helpers, capable of meeting departmental requirements promptly. They also demanded establishment of a costume department with skilled tailor(s), helpers and storage facilities, and formation of a student-faculty committee to plan procurement.

A fully functional preview theatre with proscenium style lighting setup, control room and male/female green rooms should also be commissioned, the letter said.

The students further demanded replacement of the current teaching faculty members with experienced faculty members, specifically in screen acting pedagogy and practice, besides appointment of an industry mentor with professional engagement to guide curriculum alignment and industry relevance.

Regarding academic clarity, the students demanded that one student representative from the screen acting department be included in the academic council, and participation of two student representatives in the planning/execution committee for the screen acting department be ensured.

They further demanded circulation of updated syllabus, weekly academic plan, and the list of guest/visiting faculties for the next semester immediately.

Lastly, the screen acting students demanded immediate establishment of a public relations and branding cell at the FTII Itanagar campus, with a fully functional official website, verified social media handles, institute and student email IDs, original ID cards, and a verified Google location to ensure national visibility, credibility, and outreach for FTII Itanagar and its students.

“We have already compromised one semester, and have only three semesters left to build crucial craft and professional readiness,” the letter said, seeking response to its demands from the higher authorities within seven days.