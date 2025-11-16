[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 15 Nov: The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak organised slogan writing and painting competitions across four leading schools of Tawang district to spread awareness about road construction, road safety, and community participation in building safer roads on the occasion of Children’s Day.

A total of 268 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tawang, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Teli, Government Secondary School, Kitpi, and Tawang Public/Sainik School participated in the initiative with great enthusiasm.

The participants produced 165 vibrant paintings and 103 inspiring slogans, many of which will now be displayed on permanent road safety boards across Tawang, along with the name of the child artists and their schools, with the objective of giving them lasting recognition.

The event aimed to combine education with creativity, ensuring that children not only learn about road safety but also become ambassadors of safe driving practices within their families and the society.

Speaking on the occasion, a teacher from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya said, “When children express road safety through art, it creates a strong impression on their young minds. This will stay with them for life.”