ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: The Raj Bhavan here celebrated the foundation day of Uttarakhand and Jharkhand under the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat initiative on Saturday.

Participating in the celebration, Governor KT Parnaik lauded the services and contributions of the people of the two states residing in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that their commitment has enriched the state’s developmental journey.

Drawing parallels between the two states and Arunachal, the governor highlighted the deep cultural and geographical bonds they share.

“Jharkhand, like Arunachal Pradesh, is a tribal state with a vibrant heritage of customs, festivals, and community life that have been preserved through generations. This common thread of tribal identity naturally brings the two regions closer in spirit and values,” the governor said.

He further highlighted that both Uttarakhand and Arunachal are nestled in the mighty Himalayan range- lands shaped by serene beauty, spiritual depth, and ecological richness.

Parnaik said that “the Himalayas are influenced by the landscape and also the lifestyle, beliefs, and cultural practices of people in both states.”

“Their reverence for nature, their devotion to traditional wisdom, and the presence of many spiritual centres are a shared part of their identity, making them kindred regions connected by the mountains they call home,” he said.

Speaking on the impact of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, the governor said that the initiative has significantly strengthened national integration by bringing cultures closer and creating vibrant exchanges among young people.

He said that the youths of Arunachal are enthusiastically embracing and showcasing the cultural richness of other states while proudly representing their own.

On the occasion, Parnaik felicitated Dr Krishna Chowlu, scientist in-charge of the Botanical Survey of India’s state regional centre and the author of Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh, a book documenting 657 orchid species.

Cadets of the 1st Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion performed a traditional dance representing various tribes of the state, while students from Air Force School, Tezpur, captivated the audience with a spirited national integration dance.

Tage Kanya Hano, a cultural ambassador of Arunachal and founder of CK Bliss, a platform dedicated to wellness and performing arts, presented an elegant Bharatanatyam.

Adding to the cultural splendour, members of the Jharkhand community working in Arunachal presented the enchanting and iconic Jhumur dance. (Raj Bhavan)