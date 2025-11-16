PANGGO, 15 Nov: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction of the 82-km-long Panggo-Jorging defence road, being executed by the NHIDCL through an EPC contractor.

The road aims to provide vital last-mile connectivity to Tango-1 and Tango-2 Army and ITBP BOP locations along the border.

Work on the project commenced on 26 January this year. Within just 10 months, the contractor has achieved 15.500 km of formation cutting, including construction of breast walls and retaining walls at multiple locations – an exceptional feat, considering the challenging hilly terrain of the region.

During the field inspection and interaction with project engineers, the DC expressed satisfaction over the work’s progress. He instructed the engineering team to strictly ensure quality work at every stage of construction, including sub-grade preparation, GSB, WMM, DBM, and BC works.

The DC said that the completion of the defence road would significantly enhance strategic mobility and improve accessibility to remote border areas. (DIPRO)