ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle by the Arunachal Pradesh government, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak has been given additional charge of Public Health Engineering and Water Supply (PHE&WS), an official notification said.

According to an official notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Land Management Special Secretary and also Tourism Director Yashaswini B has been transferred and posted as East Kameng deputy commissioner in place of Himanshu Nigam, who has been directed to report to the Personnel Department.

Nigam, who has been accused of irregularities in the land compensation process for the Lada-Sarli section of the Arunachal Frontier Highway, has also been directed to immediately hand over the charge of East Kameng deputy commissioner to the additional deputy commissioner.

Environment and Forest, and Climate Change Joint Secretary Tayek Pado has been transferred and posted as food and civil supplies director, which was lying vacant. (PTI)