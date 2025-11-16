ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: A community outreach programme was recently organised at Bhairabkunda by Balemu (West Kameng)-based 61 Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal as part of its civic action programme (Northeastern region).

During the programme, volleyball and badminton tournaments were conducted on 12 and 13 November, respectively.

61 Bn SSB Commandant Raj Kumar Xalxo distributed various sports items along with tables and chairs to the village community halls/sports clubs. The commandant in his address emphasised that SSB is committed to the welfare of border residents.

Gaon buras of 12 villages – Dimachang, Yelloripam, Upper Dengzi, Lungdur, Betchillin, Rangthangzorpam, Shamphung, Chingi, Brockplanchain, Warrangpam, Boha and Ankling -were present during the event to receive the distributed items for their village community halls.