SARKHA HAPPA, 15 Nov: A newly constructed assembly shed at the Government Girls’ Residential School here in Papum Pare district was inaugurated on Friday by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, in the presence of Sagalee ADC Yame Higio.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav that the construction of the assembly shed was a direct outcome of the interaction she had with the students and teachers of the school in July this year, during which she had been apprised of the infrastructural challenges faced by the school.

She advised the students to remain focused on their goals and emphasised the importance of balancing academics with mental wellbeing and regular physical exercise.

Higio in her address informed that the shed has been constructed without any government fund, and commended contractor Teli Lala for completing the project within a month without financial support from the administration.

All Papum Pare District Students’ Union president Gollo Lento referred to the recent incident at KGBV in Tani-Happa, and recommended posting GNM-level nursing staffers to all boarding schools with more than 50 students.

He assured the school that APPDSU would provide 100 chairs and 10 CCTV cameras.

Social worker Teli Tatum Camdir also attended the programme.

As part of the event, prizes were distributed to students who excelled in the annual school sports, literary and cultural meet held earlier.

Sagelee BEO Yang Yangfo, BRCC and CRCC officials, Lering GPC Teli Lala, parents, and members of the local community were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)