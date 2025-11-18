ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: The Information & Public Relations Department, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), is gearing up for the 7th Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF), to be held at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here from 20 to 22 November.

Over the years, the ALF has grown into the premier literary platform of the state, bringing together celebrated writers, poets, translators, storytellers, scholars, artists, and readers from across India and abroad.

The 7th edition brings together a distinguished lineup of guests from diverse literary traditions – national, international, and regional – reflecting the ALF’s commitment to promoting the rich literary landscape of Arunachal Pradesh while fostering dialogue between cultures and disciplines.

Mami Yamada, a renowned author who has written over 20 books in Japanese, including several bestsellers, will be coming from Japan, while Kunzang Choden, the 2023 recipient of the SAARC Literature Award and author of several books,including children’s books, will be coming from Bhutan.

Maria Gil Burman, director of the Instituto Cervantes, Spanish Cultural Centre, Embassy of Spain, will be doing a presentation on ‘The role of Instituto Cervantes in promoting Hispanic literature in India’. Understanding how Hispanic literature is promoted in India can inspire local authors to explore new literary techniques, translations, collaborations, and comparative studies, said an official release.

“The author of three critically acclaimed books, including the bestseller Remnants of a Separation, Aanchal Malhotra will also be at the ALF. She is an oral historian and the co-founder of the Museum of Material Memory,” the release said.

The three-day festival will also feature a vibrant tapestry of sessions spread across multiple venues at the convention centre. The programme will include author conversations, poetry readings, prose sessions, panel discussions, workshops, storytelling performances, children’s activities, and theme-based talks.

Discussions will traverse a wide range of subjects,including myth and memory, indigenous narratives, translation, life writings, contemporary fiction, world literature, gastronomy writing, literature in the age of AI, storytelling traditions, and more.

The festival also continues its strong emphasis on children’s engagement, with daily storytelling sessions, creative workshops, and interactive activities designed for young readers.

This year marks a significant milestone in the festival’s journey with the launch of its dedicated website -www.litfest.arunachal.gov.in – providing a unified digital platform for festival information, registrations, programme details, guest profiles, and media resources.

The halls, this year, have been named Pakke Hall and Namdapha Hall, after the Pakke Tiger Reserve and the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The inaugural session will see Commissioner to Chief Minister, Sonam Chombay discussing his new book In Between the Blurry Lines, to be moderated by Ranju Dodum.

This year, Oju Mission School has been identified as a satellite venue. Storytellers will visit the school and interact with the children there.