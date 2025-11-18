[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMTOK, 17 Nov: A newly constructed cement concrete (CC) road connecting the Namtok police station check gate with the villages of Longpha and Kuthung was opened to the public on Monday, marking a significant improvement in road connectivity in Changlang North.

The project, long awaited by the residents of Namtok circle, is expected to substantially ease travel challenges in the region. With the new stretch now operational, villagers will benefit from quicker and safer access to healthcare, education, markets, and administrative services.

Noting that improved road infrastructure has been one of the region’s most pressing needs, local leaders and community members of Changlang North welcomed the development and thanked their local MLA and Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte.

Pongte expressed hope that the all-weather CC road would enhance mobility for government agencies and strengthen overall service delivery in remote pockets of the district.

Pongte further stated that the improved connectivity will also contribute to socioeconomic growth, reduce travel hardships, and open new opportunities for the people of Longpha, Kuthung, and adjoining areas under Namtok circle in Changlang North.