NAMSAI, 18 Nov: The third phase of a three-day community volunteers training programme on ‘basic disaster management and response skills’ was held at Chakma Basti – one of the most flood-prone areas in Chowkham block in Namsai district – from 16 to 18 November.

Of the 35 individuals who attended, 13 registered as community volunteers. With the completion of this phase, the district has successfully achieved its target of training 100 community volunteers under its disaster preparedness programme to strengthen the local disaster resilience.

The training covered a range of critical topics, such as management of snake and animal bites, choking, fire safety, heatwaves, first aid, CPR, and key dos and don’ts during earthquakes, floods and lightning.

A key component of the programme was a water rescue demonstration conducted at Berien River resort, where participants learned hands-on rescue techniques. (DIPRO)