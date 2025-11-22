The recent achievements of Arunachali athletes once again underscore the growing strength and promise of individual sports in the region. Techi Ngangu Gerchi, Kabak Mallam and Bialok Ragit have been selected to represent India at the World Senior and Master Kickboxing Championships, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi. The trio earned their spots on the national squad after an impressive run at national-level selection events, showcasing outstanding skill, discipline and athletic excellence.

Adding to this encouraging momentum, Chochomai Lap and Ragi Techi from Arunachal won a bronze medal each in the recently concluded National Sub-Junior Judo Championship held in Hyderabad recently.

The state’s powerlifters, too, have delivered a remarkable performance. They secured a total of 32 gold, seven silver and one bronze medal in various categories of the recently held National Bench Press, Dead Lift, and Power Lifting Championship (M&W) (Un-Equipped) and (Equipped), held at Jammu.

This indeed sounds like good news for Arunachali sports. It also shows that individual sports have huge potential, so attention must be paid there. More coaches, enhanced funds and more facilities are needed.