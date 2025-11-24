[ Pisi Zauing ]

INTHEM, 23 Nov: A wave of shock, anger, and deep mourning has swept through the Buddhist communities of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh after the revered head monk of the Inthem Buddhist monastery, along the interstate boundary under Pengree police station in Margherita subdivision, Tinsukia district, Assam, was found dead on 22 November in what community leaders are calling a brutal, inhuman, and deeply suspicious killing.

The gruesome incident has triggered statewide outrage, with Buddhists condemning the act as a barbaric assault on one of the holiest institutions of peace. Community leaders have described the killing as not only a crime but an attack on the heart of the Buddhist faith, culture, and humanity itself.

The monastery, a longstanding pillar of spiritual life, is now shrouded in grief and fear. Devotees and monks are devastated by the brutal loss of a spiritual guardian who devoted his life to compassion, moral guidance, and service to humanity. The community says this tragedy has shaken the very foundation of peace and trust in the region.

As prayers and condolences poured in, so did fury and demands for justice. A coalition of Buddhist organisations, civil society groups, and community bodies issued a stern and urgent call to the authorities, declaring that the violence cannot be brushed aside or dragged into bureaucratic delay.

Their unified demands are uncompromising, and includes immediate arrest of the perpetrators behind the heinous killing; a transparent, time-bound, and impartial investigation without cover-ups or excuses; fast-track prosecution, ensuring the maximum punishment under the law; strict security arrangements for all monasteries, monks, and religious figures; and immediate intervention by district and state authorities to restore confidence and safety within the Buddhist community.

Leaders warned that any delay in acting decisively would amount to the state’s failure, embolden criminal elements, and threaten the fragile peace of the region.

“The government must understand the gravity of this assault. It is not just a crime; it is a blatant violation of spiritual amity,” the Singpho National Council said.

The call for justice is growing louder by the hour, with monks, devotees, and the broader public demanding visible action, accountability, and assurance that such a horrific incident will never recur. Many fear that if strong steps are not taken now, the incident could deepen insecurity and vulnerability among religious communities.

Across Arunachal and Assam, prayer meetings, vigils, and solidarity gatherings are being held, with people offering condolences and praying for strength for the shattered monastic community.

As the region mourns, the Buddhist community expressed hope that the departed soul finds eternal peace, and that his life of compassion and moral courage becomes a rallying force for justice, harmony, and restoration of peace.