ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: The 42nd NTPC Sub-Junior National Archery Championship began at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia on Sunday.

Around 1,500 archers from 28 states and eight UTs, and 10 affiliated archery teams will be vying for the top honours during the championship.

The event will feature recurve, compound, and Indian round for boys and girls.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who inaugurated the championship, expressed hope that the event would provide a crucial platform for young talented archers from across India to showcase their skills.

Stating that the event is a golden opportunity for the youths of the state to learn, he said: “Our youths have inborn qualities in archery as it is associated with our tribal society since ancient times,” adding that the event will highlight the state’s inherent archery skills and help nurture young talent to rise on the national stage.

Highlighting the state government’s effort to provide a platform to archery, Khandu said that a state-level archery event was organised in Tawang recently.

“We are providing professional training to our youths in compound and recurve archery, so that they are able to compete at national and international levels,” he said.

“It is just a matter of time; our youths will also earn a good name at national and international events,” he said, encouraging youths to take up sports sincerely.

“We have 5% job reservation in each department. Police and sports departments have 10% job reservation. So, all players should apply according to the rules and policies,” he said.

He said that a state-of-the-art archery range will be set up in Yupia, which will enable organising national- and international-level events in the state in the future.

Khandu, who is also the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association president, said that he recently reviewed the football infrastructure with members, and that stadiums will be upgraded soon.

Earlier, AAA president and organising committee chairman Tadar Niglar sought better archery infrastructure and facilities in the state. He said that archery has been the first discipline to bring laurels for the state in national and international competitions.

Organised by the Arunachal Archery Association (AAA), under the aegis of the Archery Association of India (AAI), the competition will continue till 30 November.

AAI vice president Satyanarayana Cherukuri, AAI observer KB Gurung, AAI competition director Rupesh Kar, former archer Dola Banerjee, adviser to sports minister Chau Zingnu Namchoom, AAA vice president and organising committee vice chairperson Maryi Doyom, Sports Director Tadar Appa, and Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Neelam John were present during the inauguration ceremony.