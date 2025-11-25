MUMBAI, 24 Nov: Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from Satyakam to Sholay, died here on Monday, police said here. He was 89.

There was no confirmation from the family.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on 8 December, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

A police statement said Dharmendra died on Monday morning and funeral arrangements are being made at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Ville Parle suburb of Mumbai.

An ambulance and several cars left Dharmendra’s Juhu residence and

Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen at the crematorium.

Salman Khan and his father, scriptwriter Salim Khan, were also spotted at the crematorium.

But the family, which had criticised the media for declaring Dharmendra dead earlier this month and requested for privacy, has kept quiet so far.

Several media houses had carried reports that Dharmendra had died on 11 November but the actor was discharged the next day and had been treated at home since then.

Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career, featuring in over 300 films and headlining classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Anupama, Seeta Aur Geeta and many others. He was widely celebrated for his versatility across action, romance and comedy.

Dharmendra is survived by his wives Prakash Kaurand Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha and Ahana. (PTI)