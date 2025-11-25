LIKABALI, 24 Nov: Election observer (EO) for Lower Siang district, Kangki Darang, conducted a comprehensive inspection of key administrative and polling locations in Lower Siang district on Monday, in view of the upcoming panchayat polls.

He was accompanied by District Election Officer Rujjum Rakshap, liaisoning officer to the EO Dr Senpe Taipodia, and District Planning Officer Henge Riba.

The team visited Nari headquarters, where they held an interactive session with the returning officers and assistant returning officers of the zilla parishad constituencies under the Ramle Banggo area. The discussions focused on ensuring strict adherence to election guidelines, logistical readiness, and seamless coordination among the election machinery.

Later, the EO and accompanying officials inspected key polling stations, including the Government Higher Secondary School in Nari and the Government Upper Primary School in Lumpo.

During the field visit, the team interacted with booth level officers and also engaged with students present in the classrooms, creating awareness on the importance of free and fair elections in a democratic society.

Darang emphasised that transparency, neutrality, and smooth conduct of the panchayat elections are top priorities for the district administration. He instructed officials to ensure that all polling stations are fully prepared with requisite materials, proper signage, accessibility for all voters, and strict compliance with the model code of conduct.

Rakshap on his part reiterated the district administration’s commitment to delivering a peaceful and efficient electoral process. He called upon all officials to fulfil their responsibilities with sincerity, dedication, and impartiality.

The visit concluded with the EO expressing satisfaction over the preparations so far, while also urging the election teams to remain vigilant and responsive to any issues that may arise in the run-up to the polling day.

In Papum Pare district, EO Mige Kamki reviewed the election preparedness during a meeting held at the DC conference hall in Yupia.

During the review, the nodal officers for manpower, training, polling materials, counting hall arrangements, transport and TPT, refreshments, accommodation, and the control room briefed the observer on the status of their preparations.

Kamki stressed the importance of having clear knowledge of the jurisdiction and boundaries between rural Papum Pare and the Itanagar Capital Region to ensure smooth execution of election-related duties. He also advised all departments to keep expenditures under control and avoid unnecessary spending.

The observer met with the returning officers and witnessed the nomination process, which concluded on Monday.

DEO Vishakha Yadav assured the EO that the administration is committed to diligent expenditure management and proper conduct of the elections.

AC Dr Dana Unna informed that all preparations for the elections are in full swing, with coordinated efforts underway across all sectors. (DIPROs)