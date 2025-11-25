HAYULIANG, 24 Nov: The Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here organised a five-day vocational training programme on drip irrigation system installation and maintenance to improve water-use efficiency and crop productivity in the agriculture sector in Kaho village in Kibithoo circle.

The objective of the training was to equip trainees with practical knowledge and skills in recognising drip system components, planning layouts, assembling head units, installing pipes and laterals and conducting field testing, so that they can accurately set up drip irrigation systems suited for different crops and soil types.

Soil and water conservation specialist Ugarsain Sangwan gave a detailed hands-on skills demonstration, which also covered routine maintenance, filter cleaning, flushing laterals and sub-mains, checking emitter performance, fixing leaks, and troubleshooting pressure or clogging issues to keep the systems working reliably over time.

Horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav delivered a lecture on scientific cultivation of kiwi. He emphasised the potential of kiwi as a high-value crop and said that Kibithoo circle is one of the hotspot locations for horticulture.

The Kaho gram chairperson encouraged the beneficiaries to become role models for other farmers of nearby villages.