A minister known for controversies has once again landed in fresh trouble after he was caught threatening voters. A video clip surfaced on social media in which the minister threatens to withhold government schemes and funds from panchayat segments where BJP candidates lost, which not only violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) but also blatantly disregards the voters.

Ojing Tasing made this statement while campaigning for a BJP Zilla Parishad candidate. While the BJP has not officially commented, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has reacted sharply, calling the remarks unconstitutional and undemocratic. The party reminded the minister that government funds belong to the people, not any political party. The Congress also accused the BJP of attempting to influence voters through threats, and demanded that the Election Commission of India take immediate action, including registering a case against Tasing, and insisted that he offer an unconditional public apology.

Public figures are expected to be respectful not only to the chair they occupy but also to the people they serve, and must work for the development of the state. They are not expected to mistreat citizens based on political leanings or ideologies, especially in public spaces. The minister and the BJP need to understand that setting such bad precedents will create a trend and encourage others to indulge in similar behaviour. There are various ways political actors try to win votes, but threatening and intimidating citizens is not one of them. The minister must apologise, and the Election Commission must take note.