Arunachal Pradesh athletes have delivered a strong international showing across wushu, karate, and para badminton, underlining the state’s rising sporting profile in individual sports. National champions Nyeman Wangsu and Mercy Ngaimong added to their credentials at the Moscow Wushu Star Championship in Russia. Wangsu clinched three silver medals across changquan, daoshu, and gunshu events, showcasing consistency on the global stage, while Ngaimong won two silver medals in the jianshu and qiangshu disciplines. Both athletes have now cleared preliminary trials for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, keeping medal hopes alive.

Final selections in June will determine their place in India’s Asian Games squad later this year. Given their impressive performance, it should not be a surprise if they make it to the national team.

In karate, Johny Mangkhiya secured a bronze medal at the Silent Knight International Karate Cup in Kuala Lumpur, with a podium finish in the women’s under-68 kg category reinforcing her steady rise in the international karate scene. Mangkhiya has earned selection for the World Karate 1 Series in Spain, riding on her national championship gold.

Meanwhile, para shuttler Biri Takar emerged as the standout performer with a multi-medal haul in Czechia. Takar clinched two gold medals and a bronze.

Despite international success, the sports scenario in the state continues to struggle with poor infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, as players are forced to train outside the state or in poor conditions, which make it impossible to even make it to bigger tournaments. Sometimes talent alone is not enough if it is not matched with facilities preparing them for world stages.

Even as wushu players continue to dominate, the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association flagged the absence of dedicated indoor training facilities across the state, warning that lack of infrastructure could hinder athletes from reaching their full potential. This has to be looked into, as individual sportspersons have done remarkably well. It is the duty of the state to support them and provide adequate facilities.