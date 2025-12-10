[ Bengia Ajum & Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: The 12-hour capital bandh enforced by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA), and the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO) resulted in a total shutdown in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Tuesday.

The organisations enforced the bandh alleging that the state government did not respond to their demand for the closure of illegal mosques, and that the government failed to take concrete action against illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the state. They also demanded recognition of two legal mosques within the ICR, as well as an immediate ban on weekly markets in the ICR and neighbouring areas such as Doimukh and Hollongi.

All business establishments, schools, government offices, and colleges, barring those conducting examinations, remained shut. The roads were largely deserted, with only a few vehicles seen plying later in the day. The nearby town of Doimukh, which does not fall under the ICR, also witnessed a shutdown as most shops closed their shutters.

During the day, a total of 29 individuals were detained by the Naharlagun police: 15 from Naharlagun and 14 from the Nirjuli police station area. Among the detainees were the overall in-charge of the bandh and ANYO president Kipa Doka, APIYO issue chairman-cum-general secretary Tapor Maying, and IYFA president and vice chairman of the Issue, Kamta Phassang.

Speaking to this daily, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega informed that the detainees were released two hours after the bandh concluded. He clarified that no case had been registered against any of them. In Itanagar, six individuals were detained by the Itanagar police, informed SDPO Kengo Dirchi. No reports of property damage or injuries were received.

Meanwhile, APIYO general secretary-cum-issue chairman Tapor Maying, after being released from police detention, stated that the bandh call was successful, remarking that if it had not been, the police would not have detained them. He informed this daily that most of their members were detained in the early hours of the morning, at around 2 am, from the bandh call camps, which compelled him to join the protest openly. Maying did not disclose much about their plans, but said that after an executive meeting among the three organisations, likely within a day or two, they would announce their next course of action.

He expressed appreciation for all those who supported the bandh.

Home Minister Mama Natung meanwhile said that the door of his office is open to the members of the APIYO, IYFA, and ANYO at any time. “I am ready to talk to them on this issue. They have to understand that a bandh call is not the solution. I appeal to them not to take the law into their own hands,” the minister said.

Natung added that the state government is equally concerned about the illegal migrant issue. “We are also worried about the illegal migrant issue. The administration is doing its part to tackle it. Everyone must work together to keep our state safe and secure. The Home Department is always ready to listen to people’s opinions to ensure the safety of the state,” he said.