The Itanagar police arrested Nazir Ahmad Malik and Sabir Ahmed Mir – both residents of Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir – for suspected espionage.

The police say the arrests were made based on credible intelligence. Both individuals were allegedly spying for Pakistani handlers and sharing sensitive information with them using Telegram as a means of communication, including passing on intelligence – such as photos and videos – through a Telegram channel. They allegedly shared details about Army movements and military installations in Arunachal Pradesh.

They had been visiting the state for several years, posing as clothes sellers and travelling across various districts, including strategically sensitive locations like Kibitho, Anini, and Tezu.

Both arrived in the state in April and were reportedly receiving regular instructions from their handlers about what information to gather and which security locations to target, the police said.

This is the first time in recent years that people have been arrested for spying for Pakistan. If the police have arrested the right people, they have done a good job. However, they must get to the bottom of the matter and ensure that innocent people do not suffer.

For years, clothes sellers from Kashmir have been coming to the state every winter, and there has been no security issue as such. A background check should be conducted, based on which necessary permits should be issued to them.