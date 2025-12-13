NEW DELHI, 12 Dec: The total strength of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers, as on 1 December, 2025 is 954, and these include 200 officers from SC/ST category, and 263 women officers, the Centre informed the Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha, also said that currently, there are a total of “26 ambassadors/high commissioners/permanent representatives belonging to SC/ST categories.”

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked for the total strength of IFS officers, especially those belonging to SC/ST, OBC, minorities and women categories.

“The total strength of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers as on 1 December, 2025 is 954. Out of these, the number of SC/ST officers is 200, OBC officers is 217 and women officers is 263. The data regarding minorities is not maintained separately,” Singh said in his response.

The MEA was also asked about the number of IFS officers belonging to SC/ST, OBC, minorities and women categories who are posted as ambassadors or high commissioner or permanent representative abroad.

There are a total of “25 ambassadors/high commissioners/permanent representatives belonging to OBC category working in missions abroad.”

Currently, there are a total of 11 women officers posted as ambassadors or high commissioners or permanent representative, he said.

In his response, Singh also shared data on the number of IFS officers belonging to SC/ST, OBC, and women categories, posted at director, joint secretary, additional secretary and secretary levels in the ministry. (PTI)