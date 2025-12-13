Twenty-one labourers died in a road accident between Hayuliang and Chaglagam in Anjaw district after their truck plunged into a deep gorge, leaving only one survivor. The accident occurred on Monday night but was discovered only on Wednesday, when the lone survivor reached the BRTF camp. Most of the victims were from Gelapukhri in Tinsukia, Assam, and were travelling to Chaglagam to construct a local resident’s house, having been hired by a contractor from Tinsukia.

While the NDRF expert team has reached Metaliang village and begun recovery operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

Accidents do happen, but road accidents in the state often occur due to poor road conditions. Such devastating tragedies are not new here. The mountain roads are so treacherous that even a minor skid can lead to fatal consequences, as seen in this case.

The focus should now be on the rehabilitation of the lone survivor, along with an investigation into what led to the accident. The vital question is how no one became aware of the accident for two days. The state must take responsibility and ensure proper compensation for the families of the victims. This accident also exposes how disconnected the remote border areas are and the lack of preparedness when a disaster of this magnitude occurs.