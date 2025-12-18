ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: Four athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won six medals-four gold, one silver and one bronze-at the Nordic Open Wushu Championships held in Sweden from 12 to 16 December.

Mepung Lamgu struck two gold medals-one in Taijiquan and the other in the Taijijian, while Mercy Ngaimong won a gold medal in the Jianshu event.

Onilu Tega won her gold medal in the 52 kg category. Chera Loku won one silver medal in Taijiquan and a bronze medal in Taijijian.

All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) has described the success as one of the finest international sporting achievements ever recorded by athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, placing the state firmly on the global wushu map.

“This success reflects years of dedication, discipline, and grassroots development of wushu in the state. The triumph will be remembered as a defining moment that showcased Arunachal Pradesh’s potential to excel on the world stage,” AAPWA general secretary John Tara Bakey stated in a release.

He said that the performance has significantly strengthened India’s international standing in wushu and provided a major impetus towards the qualification pathway and preparations for the upcoming Asian Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo.

Maibam Premchandra, wushu coach of Sangay Laden Sports Academy, Chimpu, was the coach for the Indian team.