Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: In a major breakthrough in the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project compensation scam, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested East Kameng District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer (DLRSO) Takam Kechak for his alleged role in the multi-crore land compensation irregularities.

He was among four officials suspended by the state government in November this year over large-scale irregularities in land compensation disbursements, including assessments of nonexistent assets and fraudulent evaluations.

It is learnt that Kechak was arrested on Wednesday evening and is being kept in police remand for six days.

According to official sources, the investigation involved a thorough analysis of documents, interrogation of persons connected to the matter, and technical examination.

The ACB stated that the probe into the compensation funds for the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project is ongoing, with all aspects of the case being examined in detail.

The Lada-Sarli highway compensation issue has been dragging over the months. Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s government drew flak for not taking prompt action against the officers involved in the scam. The ANYA’s East Kameng district unit, activist Sol Dodum,and the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation have been demanding immediate arrest of the officials involved in the scam.

The Lada-Sarli section forms part of the broader Arunachal Frontier Highway (NH 913), a key infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity along the India-China border. Allegations of corruption in compensation payments have sparked protests by local organisations, including the ANYA, demanding accountability and reverification of fund disbursements.

Further developments in the case are awaited as the investigation continues.

Reacting to the latest development, EKSWCO general secretary Kasung Cheda lauded the ACB over the prompt arrest of the DLRSO for his alleged involvement in the scam. Cheda expressed appreciation for the state government for taking a strong stand in bringing justice to wrongdoers.

He further demanded that all persons involved in the scam be held accountable and arrested immediately.