Editor,

I wish to highlight a serious concern regarding the recent notification issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), announcing that the junior engineer (JE) examination will be conducted on 11 January, 2026.

It is pertinent to note that the assistant engineer (AE) mains examination was conducted earlier on 8 and 9 November 2025, but its results are still pending as the matter is currently under consideration by the court. In such a situation, proceeding with the JE examination, when both AE and JE recruitments are for the same departments, appears illogical and unfair.

Many candidates appear for both examinations. If the JE exam is conducted before the court matter related to AE recruitment is resolved, there is a high possibility that candidates who eventually clear the AE selection process may first be appointed as JEs and later resign from the JE post. This would lead to avoidable vacancies, administrative inconvenience, wastage of public resources, and denial of opportunity to other deserving candidates.

When a recruitment process is sub judice, prudence and administrative fairness demand that subsequent related recruitments be planned carefully. Declaring or resolving the AE recruitment issue first, before proceeding with the JE examination, would reflect better coordination, transparency, and respect for both judicial proceedings and aspirants’ interests.

Competitive examinations are life-defining for thousands of youths, and decisions taken without considering such ground realities risk eroding trust in the system. It is hoped that the APPSC and the state authorities will reconsider the timing of the JE examination in the larger public interest.

Concerned aspirant