[ Bengia Ajum, Pisi Zauing & Prem Chetry ]

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: As the panchayat and municipal election results started to come, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) created history by winning the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) election. The PPA managed to win five councillor seats out of the total eight seats, and is all set to have its own chief councillor for the first time in the PMC. The BJP won two seats, while one seat was won by an independent candidate.

Former chief councillor of the PMC, Okiam Moyong Borang, who contested in Ward 2 (reserved) on a BJP ticket, was defeated by the PPA’s Mem Tamut, while deputy chief councillor Rebeka Panyang Megu of the BJP lost to the PPA’s Kamin Lego in Ward 4.

Pasighat is the home constituency of state BJP chief Kaling Moyong, who is a former MLA of the Pasighat East assembly constituency. Moyong had lost the 2024 assembly election to Tapi Darang, who was the sitting PPA MLA.

In another interesting election result, former MLA of Lekang assembly constituency, Jummum Ete Deori of the BJP, lost the ZPM election to Hironiya Bikomiya Deori of the NCP from the Lower Lekang zilla segment in Namsai district.

In the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) election, the ruling BJP won a thumping majority by winning 14 seats out of a total of 20. The NCP managed to win three, while the LJP won three, and an independent candidate won one.

In one of the most exciting battles in the IMCelection, Kipa Aruni of the BJP defeated Pate Situp of the PPA by a margin of two votes in Ward 20 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation election.

Some other prominent winners include social activist Taw Paul, who won the ZPM election on a Congress ticket from the Silsango segment in Papum Pare district.

The BJP has won all the zilla parishad member seats in Tawang district. The party’s Sonam Nordzin from Tawang won by 927 votes, Tenzin Monpa from Kitpi won by 801 votes, Tsering Yangzom from Dudunghar-Zemithang won by 2,079 votes, and Leki Gombu from Jang-Thingbu won by 2,546 votes. Earlier, two BJP candidates – Thutan Gombu from Lumla and Pema Tsering from Mukto-Bongkhar -were elected uncontested. Chief Minister Pema Khandu for the first time campaigned extensively in Tawang during the panchayat election.

In the 2024 assembly election, Namgey Tsering on anNPP ticket had caused a huge upset by winning the Tawang assembly seat by defeating Tsering Dorjee of the BJP. Since then, Namgey Tsering has joined the PPA. The CM extensively campaigned in Tawang, spending almost two weeks in his home district, to ensure that the 2024 result was not repeated in the panchayat election.

In West Kameng, out of the 13 zilla parishad members, the BJP registered its unopposed victory in three ZP segments.

In 10 ZP segments that went for election, seven BJP candidates emerged victorious, namely Karma Dorjee Thongdok from Rupa, Sunil Bachung from Bichom Namfri, Prem Norbu Phinya from Singchung, Dorjee Tsering Namsa from Nargum, West Kalaktang, Chhowang Lamu Rongradu from Jerigaon, Lish Lobsang Trapke from Lishi, and Chong Khandu Thungon.

Meanwhile, two independent candidates – Serene Nimasow from Palizi-Tuluhui and Pasamo Delusow from Thrizino – and NCP candidate Pema Jebisow from Bhalukpong Jamiri registered victories.

Among the three BJP candidates, elected unopposed were Tashi Wangchu from Nargum, East Kalaktang, Phurpa Droima from Thembang and Cheten Dawa Jamchenpa from Dirang.

In the newly created Bichom district, which has only three ZP constituencies, the BJP’s sitting ZPM Nichang Jangju from Nafra and the INC’s Kalley Rijuju from the Nedo constituency emerged victorious, while the BJP’s Rijanmo Khangriju from Sirilang was elected unopposed.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party delivered a modest performance in the zilla parishad elections in Changlang district, managing to secure only five of the total 14 seats, including one unopposed victory.

Of the 14 zilla parishad constituencies in the district, Enok Lungphi was elected unopposed from the 14/03 Miao zilla parishad constituency. The remaining 13 constituencies went to the polls and witnessed keenly contested battles across the district.

According to the final results, independent candidates emerged as a strong political force by winning six seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) captured two seats from the Bordumsa and Diyun zilla parishad constituencies, and the INC managed to win a solitary seat in Kharsang North. The outcome reflects a fragmented verdict and a clear dilution of the ruling party’s dominance in the district.

All four zilla parishad seats under the 51 Nampong assembly constituency were swept by independent candidates, dealing a significant setback to the BJP in the constituency.

Under the 50 Miao assembly constituency, four zilla parishad seats were contested. The BJP managed to win two seats, while the INC won one, and independent candidate Bhagat Chetry secured the Vijaynagar zilla parishad constituency by defeating his rival with a margin of 606 votes.

In the 49 Diyun-Bordumsa assembly constituency, both zilla parishad seats went in favour of NCP candidates – Mualin Agan from Bordumsa and Chau Sachey Singpho from Diyun – who defeated BJP candidates by comfortable margins.

Meanwhile, elections were held for all three zilla parishad seats under Changlang North and Changlang South assembly constituencies. The BJP won the Yatdam and Kantang seats, while independent candidate Ngilop Zongsam defeated his BJP rival by 167 votes.

Overall, the results underline a weak showing by the ruling BJP in Changlang district. With only five seats in its tally, one of them unopposed, the verdict sends a crystal clear political message that the BJP does not enjoy complete control over the district, as independent and opposition candidates continue to command significant public support.

In Lower Subansiri, elections were held for four ZP seats – 01 Diibo, 02-Diibo North, 12-Akhangmiyo, and 13-Niitii – out of the total 14, as 10 candidates (all BJP) were elected unopposed.

Tanyang Yajo (NCP) won the 01-Diibo seat with a margin of 282 votes, while Leegang Tatang (NCP) won the 02-Diibo North seat with a margin of 375 votes.

Hibu Obing (PPA) won the 12-Akhangmiyo seat with a margin of 348 votes, while Kago Kampu (BJP) won the 13-Niitii seat with a margin of 97 votes.

Similarly, out of 518 gram panchayat constituencies in the district, 516 were declared uncontested and polling was held for only two seats.

Punyo Rinya (PPA) won the 12/1/2 Pollang GP seat with a margin of three votes, while Punyo Tiida (PPA) won the 12/1/3 Siirepabu Manipolyang seat with a margin of 67 votes.

Out of the 10 ZPM seats in Lower Dibang Valleydistrict, five have been won by the BJP, including one uncontested win, while two have been won by the PPA. The Roing ZPM seat has been won by independent candidate Komji Linggi.

In Lower Siang, Nyachi Koyu, an independent candidate, won the 02-Koyu zilla parishad seat,defeating his nearest rival Pakyor Koyu of the BJP by a margin of 117 votes. The 9-Likabali ZP seat has been won by Karbi Nyodu [independent], defeating her BJP rival Mirik Taipodia by a margin of 58 votes.

The 9A-Kangku seat was won by Jumken Bole of the PPA, defeating his nearest rival and sitting ZPM Nichi Ngomle of the BJP by a margin of 208 votes. In 12-Seren ZP seat, Mikir Doye of the BJP defeated Bapu Nyodu [independent] by a margin of 156 votes, while in the 01-Nari ZP constituency, BJP candidate Pakmo Koyu defeated his nearest rival, Jige Bomjen of the INC, by a margin 32 votes.

It is noteworthy that the 10-Gensi and 10A-Sibe zilla parishad seats were won unopposed by Tadam Zirdo and Jomko Kena, respectively, both from the BJP.

With this, the ruling BJP has recorded wins in four seats, independent candidates in two seats, and the PPA in one seat in the 7-member 22-Lower Siang zilla parishad.

In East Kameng district, the BJP routed its rivals in the local body election by winning 10 zilla parishad member seats out of 13 ZPM seats, including two uncontested in Papu Valley and the 8th Seppa zilla segment. 11 Watte ZPM candidate Mete Rimo won by a record margin of 1,214 votes against NCPcandidate Yaking Weshi.

The Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) made it off the mark with its candidate Karbia Tungi winning by 40 votes against ruling BJP candidate Khya Sono Bengde and People’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidate Sime Yangfo in the 4th Sawa zilla parishad segment. The Indian National Congress was leading in two zilla parishad segments in Khenewa and Bameng against the ruling BJP candidates at the time of filing this report.

In Papum Pare zilla segment, the BJP was leading in six seats, while the PPA was leading in four seats and the Congress in two seats at the time of filing this report.

As mentioned above, Taw Paul, who was a part of the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan, won with a margin of 127 votes on an INC ticket in the 15 Silsango zilla parishad constituency.

Two women won the ZPM seats on PPA tickets: Tana Rekha in the 13 Gumto zilla parishad, and Bamang Yayu in the 3 Kimin zilla parishad seat.

According to Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav, counting is still going on and the results’ declaration may take up to midnight. (With inputs from DIPROs)