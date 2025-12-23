Presidential assent has been accorded to the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, making it an Act.

The new Act, which has not gone down well with the Congress, replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Congress has protested against the new Act across the country, stating that it dilutes the original legislation. The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has also opposed the Act, calling it unnecessary, politically motivated, and aimed at erasing the historic legacy of the Congress party and Mahatma Gandhi.

The proposed funding pattern now stands at a 60:40 Centre-state ratio instead of the earlier 90:10 arrangement for Northeastern and Himalayan states, placing these states at a disadvantage. Most of these states rely on the Centre for the bulk of their funding, making implementation a difficult task.

While the new Act increases the guaranteed employment from 100 days to 125 days, the restricted funding raises concerns that the enhanced number of days may not provide much additional benefit.