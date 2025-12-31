SHILLONG/ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday demanded capital punishment for those responsible for the killing of a 24-year-old student from Tripura in Dehradun and sought the direct intervention of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the matter.

The NESO is an umbrella organisation of student organisations from all Northeastern states.

In a memorandum to the Uttarakhand chief minister, the NESO said Angel Chakma was assaulted and stabbed in Dehradun on 9 December and succumbed to his injuries on 26 December after battling for life for over two weeks in hospital.

His brother, Michael Chakma, was also assaulted during the incident, it said.

The NESO alleged that the attack was racially motivated, with the victims subjected to derogatory and demeaning racial abuse targeting their physical features.

Such incidents, it alleged, are part of a recurring pattern of harassment and violence faced by people from the Northeast in different parts of the country.

Seeking urgent steps to ensure the safety of students and residents from the region in Dehradun and across Uttarakhand, the NESO urged the state government to implement effective measures to provide mental, social, and physical security through appropriate authorities.

Apart from capital punishment for the perpetrators, the organisation demanded the establishment of at least one special police station to deal exclusively with cases of racial discrimination and atrocities against people from the Northeast.

The NESO also called for enactment of a stringent anti-racism law, saying that the existing legal framework is inadequate to address crimes rooted in racial and ethnic discrimination.

The organisation said it hopes for immediate action from the Uttarakhand government to ensure justice and prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, the Himalayan Suraksha Manch, Arunachal Pradesh (HSM-AP) expressed deep anguish and strongly condemned the brutal killing of the student, and said that the incident was not merely a failure of law and order but a disturbing reflection of the continued racial discrimination, hatred, and violence faced by people from the Northeast in different parts of the country.

“The use of racial slurs, followed by a fatal assault is a direct affront to the constitutional values of equality, dignity, and fraternity,” it said in a press statement.

Himalayan Suraksha Manch president Tarh Tarak and secretary-general Nima Sangey strongly urged the Uttarakhand government to ensure speedy and exemplary punishment for all those involved in the heinous crime, including the accused who has absconded; invoke strict legal provisions related to racial abuse and hate crimes; and take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and confidence-building measures for students and residents from the Northeast living in Uttarakhand.

Tarak and Sangey also urged the Centre and all state governments to seriously review and effectively implement the recommendations of the MP Bezbaruah Committee, constituted after earlier incidents of racial violence, and to further strengthen sensitisation, awareness, and policing mechanisms across the country.

“At this moment of grief, the HSM-AP places on record its deep appreciation for the humanitarian role played by NGO Helping Hands, founded by senior IPS officer Robin Hibu. The organisation’s timely intervention, coordination with authorities, and assistance in airlifting the mortal remains of Angel Chakma to Agartala under its Akhri Ahuti scheme reflect true national solidarity and compassion. Such efforts bring solace to grieving families and reinforce faith in humanity,” it said.

The HSM-AP extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and said it stands in solidarity with the people of Tripura and the entire Northeast. “We reiterate that justice for Angel Chakma must not be delayed, and such incidents must never be allowed to repeat,” it stated. (With PTI input)