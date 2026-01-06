The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) has raised serious concerns about India’s high mental health treatment gap, stating that 80-85% of people with psychiatric disorders in the country do not receive timely or appropriate care. The National Mental Health Survey shows that India has one of the widest treatment gaps globally, as most people with common mental disorders neither seek nor receive treatment.

This staggering gap is attributed to India’s large population and limited mental health infrastructure. The IPS has noted that key reasons include neglect, lack of awareness, and social isolation, and that many psychological symptoms in older adults are wrongly considered a normal part of ageing.

The repercussions are significant, as delayed psychiatric care leads to worsening illness, increased disability, family distress, reduced productivity, and higher risks of self-harm and suicide. It has often been observed that mental illness not only affects the individual but also places a heavy financial and emotional burden on families. Many people with mental illness are unable to remain productive, forcing them to leave their jobs.

While the government has struggled to make mental healthcare accessible, initiatives such as the introduction of Tele-MANAS, a national mental health helpline, are expected to go a long way in providing much-needed support. However, affordable and readily available healthcare for all remains a distant dream for many.