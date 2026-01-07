DAPORIJO, 6 Jan: The central Si-Donyi Hilo was celebrated with grandeur and traditional fervour here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The celebration began with the chanting of rituals by the main priest, invoking Si-Donyi (the Earth and the sun) for peace, abundance, and wellbeing of the community and the universe.

Mega dance and cultural displays by punning parties added colour to the festival as members of Tagin community, dressed in their traditional attires, flocked to the jaring (ground), former central Si-Donyi Hilo chairman Dosh Dasi Tamin said in a release.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Taniya Soki said that Si-Donyi Hilo showcases the culture and traditions of the community, reflecting their way of life. He urged every member of the community to remember the founding members of Si-Donyi Hilo, who coined it in 1975.

MLA Jikke Tako announced Rs 50 lakh for erection of a high-mast light at the Si-Donyi Hilo jaring here. Tako also informed the gathering that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier provided Rs 15.40 crore for creation of a permanent infrastructure for Si-Donyi Hilo jarring, and that construction activities are underway.

PWD (Central Zone A) Chief Engineer Ado Burang also spoke.

Former minister Yari Dulom, retired engineer TK Kamda, Upper Subansiri ZPC Jyoti Sikom, and many other newly elected PRI leaders attended the festival.