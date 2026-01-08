GUWAHATI, 7Jan: The Assam unit of the Congress on Tuesday staged a protest against the Election Commission and the BJP government over alleged irregularities found in the draft electoral rolls, published after a Special Revision (SR) of the voter lists.

Assam has registered a 1.35 per cent increase in voters as per the integrated draft electoral roll for the state, published on 30 December after Special Revision was conducted ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Guwahati city committee of Assam Congress organised a sit-in demonstration near the Secretariat complex here.

“The irregularities in the voter list are being done to help the BJP return to power in Assam. The ECI is working for the BJP only. The vote thieves must step down from power. We condemn CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for attempting to return to power through vote theft,” Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Pradyut Bhuyan told reporters.

Although police barricaded and cordoned off the Manavendra Sharma Complex, a building that houses an office of the opposition party, protesters eventually broke through the barricades and came out onto the road.

After shouting slogans and holding the protest for some time, they went inside the complex and concluded the agitation.

Responding to the protest, the CM said, “This is a draft roll, and usually some mistakes remain in the drafts. I don’t think there will be any mistake in the final roll. In draft, we see overlapping of names or entering neighbours’ names in the same address, but these all are usually rectified in the final list.”

The final electoral roll will be published on 10 February.

“I don’t think there is any controversy. It is a huge task. Entering the names of two crore people is a mammoth job, and we should not doubt the intention of the officers. Let us give the officials a chance, and I believe all the flaws will be corrected in the final list,” he added.

The draft roll reflected a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, representing a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025.

A total of 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions have taken place from 6 January to 27 December last year.

During the SR process, 4,78,992 deceased electors and 5,23,680 shifted electors were identified. Another 53,619 multiple entries were identified.

The Election Commission, however, said that these names have not yet been deleted. These will only be processed for removal or shifting after formal applications are received during the current claims and objections period.

Claims and objections can be filed from 27 December to 22 January, with special campaign dates fixed for 3-4 January and 10-11 January.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in March-April in Assam. (PTI)