[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 7 Jan: In order to review the prevailing traffic scenario in the district, a coordination meeting with the Traffic Wing of the Lower Dibang Valley district police was held at the office of the superintendent of police here today on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by superintendent of police Manish Shaurya.

During the meeting, it was observed that several traffic violations are being reported, including plying of vehicles without number plates, non-wearing of helmets, violations of no-parking zones, rash and negligent driving, and incidents of drunken driving.

In view of the upcoming Road Safety Month, the superintendent of police directed the Traffic Wing to conduct a special traffic enforcement drive across the district to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

The Lower Dibang Valley police department informed the general public that strict legal action will be taken against violators under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (as amended). Traffic violations may attract monetary fines, suspension or disqualification of driving licences, vehicle impounding, and imprisonment in serious cases, as prescribed under the law. The enforcement drive will focus on violations such as non-wearing of helmets and seat belts, plying of vehicles without number plates or with improper number plates, parking in no-parking zones, rash and negligent driving, drunken driving, and driving without valid documents such as a driving licence, registration certificate, insurance, and pollution certificate.

SP Shaurya further directed that a public awareness and advisory campaign be conducted simultaneously to educate citizens about traffic rules, penalties, and the importance of responsible driving.

Advising the public to strictly adhere to traffic rules, wear protective gear, avoid drunken and rash driving, and cooperate with the police during the special drive, he said such measures are in the larger interest of road safety and the protection of human life.